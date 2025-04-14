Markets
DASH

Giant Tiger Collaborates With DoorDash And Uber Eats To Provide On-Demand Delivery To Canadians

April 14, 2025 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Canadian-owned family discount store Giant Tiger Stores Limited announced a partnership on Monday with DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) amd Uber Eats to provide on-demand delivery across Canada.

This move aligns with Giant Tiger's plan to meet market dynamics and customer demand for faster, more convenient shopping options.

Giant Tiger is now available on both platforms with locations in Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, and Saskatchewan.

In the pre-market hours, DoorDash's stock is trading at $183, up 1.39 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DASH
UBER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.