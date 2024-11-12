Giant Mining Reports Promising Copper Results in Nevada

Giant Mining Corp (TSE:BFG) has released an update.

Giant Mining Corp. has announced promising assay results from their second core hole at the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver Porphyry Deposit in Nevada, suggesting significant copper-bearing potential. The latest drilling, located east of a previous high-grade find, continues to validate the area as a prospective site for copper extraction.

