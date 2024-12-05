Giant Mining Corp. Seeks Approval for Major Capital Raise

Giant Mining Corp (TSE:BFG) has released an update.

Giant Mining Corp. is seeking shareholder approval for a significant private placement at their upcoming AGM, proposing to issue up to 30 million units. This move, involving common shares and warrants, aims to increase capital and requires approval as it surpasses 100% of the company’s current securities.

