Giant Mining Corp. Lists Warrants on CSE

October 25, 2024 — 12:11 pm EDT

Giant Mining Corp (TSE:BFG) has released an update.

Giant Mining Corp. has successfully listed 15,143,000 common share purchase warrants on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ‘BFG.WT’. These warrants allow holders to acquire common shares at an exercise price of $0.25 each, adding a new dimension for investors interested in the company’s growth potential.

