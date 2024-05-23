Giant Mining Corp Enhances Leadership Team

Giant Mining Corp (TSE:BFG) has released an update.

Giant Mining Corp. has announced the addition of finance and marketing expert Andrew Mugridge to its Board of Directors, while also welcoming Richard Robins to the Advisory Board. Mugridge, with a significant track record in consulting for public companies and a background in investor relations, is expected to bolster the firm’s strategic initiatives. The company is poised for growth with these strategic appointments as it continues to build shareholder value.

