Giant Cherries on Wall Street Bull Spark Awareness for Testicular Cancer Month

Wall Street isn’t usually where conversations about men’s health begin. But this month, it was impossible to ignore.

Hanging beneath the iconic Charging Bull statue in New York City’s Financial District was a giant pair of cherry-shaped testicles—an eye-catching installation by Chicago-based financial network tastytrade. The stunt was part of a bold campaign for Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, designed to spark conversations and potentially save lives.

Why This Campaign Could Save Lives

Testicular cancer is the most common cancer in men ages 18 to 44, according to the American Cancer Society. It has a survival rate of more than 95% when caught early, but many men avoid discussing their symptoms or doing self-checks.

Tastytrade decided to change that narrative—loudly.

“Let’s be honest—testicular cancer isn’t something most people want to talk about,” a Tastytrade spokesperson said. “But if hanging giant cherries from the Wall Street bull gets people to stop, laugh, and think about their health, then we’ve done our job.”

The company passed out self-exam kits and educational resources while encouraging donations to the Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation (TCAF). They also backed the message with a $10,000 donation.

“We’re Proud to Use Our Platform for Good”

Tastytrade’s campaign is more than just a clever stunt. It reflects the company’s commitment to issues that matter.

“We’re in a position to bring visibility to causes that matter,” said JJ Kinahan, CEO of IG North America, which owns tastytrade. “If this campaign helps even one person catch cancer early or start a conversation, then we’ve done something worthwhile.”

How One Foundation Is Turning Awareness Into Action

The Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation is a national nonprofit focused on early detection, education, and support. Their mission: reduce stigma and save lives by encouraging men to take control of their health.

TCAF promotes monthly testicular self-exams (TSE)—a simple habit that can lead to early diagnosis. They also advocate for testicular health education in schools and colleges.

Beyond awareness, the foundation offers:

Help connecting patients to top cancer treatment centers

Limited financial aid for groceries, gas, and rent

A private online support group with more than 4,000 members

Emotional support for families navigating a diagnosis

Support their work or donate today: testicularcancerawarenessfoundation.org/donate

The Fintech Firm Behind the Message

Tastytrade was co-founded in 2011 by Tom Sosnoff and Kristi Ross, the minds behind the trading platform thinkorswim, which was later sold to TD Ameritrade for $606 million.

In 2017, Scott Sheridan joined as CEO of Tastytrade’s brokerage division. The company was acquired by IG Group in 2021 for $1 billion, expanding its reach while maintaining its startup spirit. JJ Kinahan—leads tastytrade with a focus on education, innovation, and impact.

“We’ve always believed in shaking up the status quo,” Kinahan said. “That goes for investing—and for how we show up in the world.”

The Takeaway

This wasn’t just about a clever photo op. It was about using a platform to make a difference in people’s lives.

Tastytrade turned heads with humor, but they also shone a spotlight on a health issue that desperately needs more attention. By encouraging self-checks, breaking taboos, and supporting a nonprofit doing lifesaving work, the company showed what happens when finance meets purpose.

To learn more or make a contribution to testicular cancer awareness efforts, visit:

testicularcancerawarenessfoundation.org/donate

