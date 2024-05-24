News & Insights

Stocks

Giant Biogene Secures Funds for Expansion

May 24, 2024 — 06:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Giant Biogene Holding Co. Ltd. (HK:2367) has released an update.

Giant Biogene Holding Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the placement of existing shares and a top-up subscription of new shares, raising approximately HK$1,627 million to fund the company’s core business development and general corporate needs. The placement and subscription did not result in any new substantial shareholders, maintaining the company’s current ownership structure. The proceeds are primarily earmarked for brand promotion, marketing, R&D investment, and liquidity.

For further insights into HK:2367 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.