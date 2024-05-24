Giant Biogene Secures Funds for Expansion

Giant Biogene Holding Co. Ltd. (HK:2367) has released an update.

Giant Biogene Holding Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the placement of existing shares and a top-up subscription of new shares, raising approximately HK$1,627 million to fund the company’s core business development and general corporate needs. The placement and subscription did not result in any new substantial shareholders, maintaining the company’s current ownership structure. The proceeds are primarily earmarked for brand promotion, marketing, R&D investment, and liquidity.

