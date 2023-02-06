Giamichael Joseph Increases Position in Muscle Maker (GRIL)

Fintel reports that Giamichael Joseph has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.62MM shares of Muscle Maker Inc (GRIL). This represents 5.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 29, 2022 they reported 1.58MM shares and 5.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.01% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Muscle Maker. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 8.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GRIL is 0.0126%, an increase of 3.5470%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.03% to 3,166K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Altium Capital Management holds 1,771,331 shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,796,961 shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRIL by 11.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 417,746 shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 487,573 shares, representing a decrease of 16.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRIL by 12.78% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 259,500 shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 231,700 shares, representing an increase of 10.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRIL by 31.58% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 171,503 shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 146,030 shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150,816 shares, representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRIL by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Muscle Maker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest's health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all-natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements.

