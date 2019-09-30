GI disease biotech Phathom Pharmaceuticals files for a $100 million IPO

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, a Phase 3 biotech developing novel therapies for gastrointestinal diseases, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The Buffalo Grove, IL-based company was founded in 2018 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PHAT. Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and Evercore ISI are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



