GI Alliance Announces Physician-led Buyout; Apollo Hybrid Value Strategy To Finance Deal

(RTTNews) - GI Alliance said its physician owners, which now own approximately 70% of the company, have agreed to repurchase the minority equity stake held by Waud Capital Partners. The deal values GI Alliance at $2.2 billion and is being led by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo (APO), within its Hybrid Value strategy. The non-control investment from Apollo-managed funds facilitates the physician-led buyout, providing GI Alliance with a strategic partner and ongoing capital and capital markets support.

Upon the closing of the deal, Scheir and Apollo Principal Anton Finucane-Courreges will join the GI Alliance Board.

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI practice with 688 independent gastroenterologists.

