Markets
APO

GI Alliance Announces Physician-led Buyout; Apollo Hybrid Value Strategy To Finance Deal

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - GI Alliance said its physician owners, which now own approximately 70% of the company, have agreed to repurchase the minority equity stake held by Waud Capital Partners. The deal values GI Alliance at $2.2 billion and is being led by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo (APO), within its Hybrid Value strategy. The non-control investment from Apollo-managed funds facilitates the physician-led buyout, providing GI Alliance with a strategic partner and ongoing capital and capital markets support.

Upon the closing of the deal, Scheir and Apollo Principal Anton Finucane-Courreges will join the GI Alliance Board.

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI practice with 688 independent gastroenterologists.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular