GHW International’s Key Shareholder Liquidation Boosts Public Float

GHW International (HK:9933) has released an update.

GHW International is set to undergo a significant restructuring as Commonwealth GHW Limited, a major shareholder, has applied for liquidation, resulting in the distribution of its shares to its shareholders. This move is expected to enhance the public float, ensuring compliance with the minimum public shareholding requirements. Investors should watch how this redistribution impacts the company’s stock dynamics.

