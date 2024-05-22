GHW International Shareholders Approve All AGM Resolutions

GHW International (HK:9933) has released an update.

GHW International shareholders have unanimously passed all resolutions during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 22, 2024, with a 75% turnout of its issued shares. Key decisions included the re-election of board members, the authorization of directors’ remuneration, the re-appointment of an independent auditor, and the approval of general mandates related to share issuance and repurchase. The company’s management team was present, and the voting process was scrutineered by Link Market Services (Hong Kong) Pty Limited.

For further insights into HK:9933 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.