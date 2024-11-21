GHW International to Place New Shares at Discount

GHW International (HK:9933) has released an update.

GHW International has announced a plan to place up to 9.5 million new shares at a price of HK$2.60 each, which is a significant discount to recent trading prices. This move aims to raise approximately HK$24.3 million for the company’s general working capital. The placement will be conducted through I Win Securities Limited on a best effort basis, targeting independent third-party investors.

