News & Insights

Stocks

GHW International Faces Public Float Shortfall

October 24, 2024 — 08:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GHW International (HK:9933) has released an update.

GHW International has clarified that its public float is currently at 19.57%, below the required 25% as per Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules. Despite this shortfall, the company insists that there is still an active market for its shares and plans to take steps to rectify the situation. Investors are advised to proceed with caution when dealing with GHW shares.

For further insights into HK:9933 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.