GHW International Faces Public Float Shortfall

GHW International (HK:9933) has released an update.

GHW International has clarified that its public float is currently at 19.57%, below the required 25% as per Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules. Despite this shortfall, the company insists that there is still an active market for its shares and plans to take steps to rectify the situation. Investors are advised to proceed with caution when dealing with GHW shares.

