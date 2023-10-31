Ghostly Gains in Halloween Cattle Market

Live cattle spent the Halloween session trading in a $1.80 range, but ended with gains. December futures are now the lead month, having finished the trading month of October with a $4.37 loss. Feeder cattle ended the day with gains as well, going home up by 2 to 27 cents. November closed the month on a net $17.20 drop. USDA had minimal cash trade activity for the week through Tuesday, citing last week as the latest market mostly near $185-186. The 10/30 CME Feeder Cattle Index bounced back by 70 cents to $237.23.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices dropped on Tuesday with a $4.10 loss in Choice and a $1.39 drop in Select. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was 125k head on Tuesday for a 250k head total for the week. That compares to 251k head last week and 255k head during the same week last year.

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $183.750, down $0.375,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $183.550, up $0.300,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $184.625, up $0.650,

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $237.700, up $0.025

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $237.200, up $0.325

