Ghosn says Nissan, Renault are going for mini alliance with rebalancing deal

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR

July 18, 2023 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by Daniel Leussink for Reuters ->

TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) - Former Nissan Motor 7201.T chairman Carlos Ghosn said on Tuesday the Japanese automaker and Renault RENA.PA are trying to go for "very small and reduced" cooperation between them with a deal to overhaul their long-standing alliance.

"With the latest agreement, they're trying to go for a mini alliance with a very reduced scope of cooperation," Ghosn told reporters in Tokyo via video stream.

Nissan and Renault are holding discussions about a final agreement to overhaul their alliance, after announcing in January that the deal will see Renault bring down its stake in Nissan to 15% from about 43% to put them on an equal level.

