$GHLD stock is up 25% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GHLD stock has now risen 25% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,203,578 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GHLD:
$GHLD Insider Trading Activity
$GHLD insiders have traded $GHLD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GHLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STRATEGIC ENTERPRISES, LLC MCGARRY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,125 shares for an estimated $18,105.
$GHLD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $GHLD stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 42,940 shares (-8.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $656,982
- DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. added 36,183 shares (+10.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $553,599
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 28,482 shares (+4.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $435,774
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 9,689 shares (+2.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,241
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 5,403 shares (-14.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,665
- CASTLEVIEW PARTNERS, LLC removed 4,744 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,583
- GOODHAVEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 4,718 shares (-2.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,185
$GHLD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GHLD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/27/2025
- Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025
$GHLD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GHLD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GHLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.25.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mikhail Goberman from JMP Securities set a target price of $15.5 on 05/27/2025
- Giuliano Bologna from Compass Point set a target price of $19.0 on 01/21/2025
