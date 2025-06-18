$GHLD stock is up 25% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GHLD stock has now risen 25% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,203,578 of trading volume.

$GHLD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GHLD:

$GHLD insiders have traded $GHLD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GHLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STRATEGIC ENTERPRISES, LLC MCGARRY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,125 shares for an estimated $18,105.

$GHLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $GHLD stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GHLD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GHLD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/27/2025

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

$GHLD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GHLD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GHLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Mikhail Goberman from JMP Securities set a target price of $15.5 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Giuliano Bologna from Compass Point set a target price of $19.0 on 01/21/2025

