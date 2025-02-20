$GHI Earnings Results: $GHI Reports Quarterly Earnings

$GHI ($GHI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, beating estimates of $0.14 by $0.20. The company also reported revenue of $22,590,000, missing estimates of $26,276,917 by $-3,686,917.
$GHI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $GHI stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 113,588 shares (+207.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,164,277
- AMERICA FIRST INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC removed 59,807 shares (-51.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $613,021
- BULLSEYE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 59,124 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $606,021
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 47,730 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $489,232
- FREESTONE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, LLC removed 42,605 shares (-62.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $436,701
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 42,327 shares (+38.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $433,851
- UBS GROUP AG added 40,865 shares (+55.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $418,866
