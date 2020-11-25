GHG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd (Symbol: GHG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.76, changing hands as low as $12.50 per share. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GHG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GHG's low point in its 52 week range is $9.79 per share, with $15.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.53.

