GHDX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Genomic Health Inc (Symbol: GHDX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.10, changing hands as low as $66.08 per share. Genomic Health Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GHDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GHDX's low point in its 52 week range is $50.81 per share, with $92.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.29.

