GHC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/18/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/18/23, Graham Holdings Co. (Symbol: GHC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.65, payable on 8/3/23. As a percentage of GHC's recent stock price of $566.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GHC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.17% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GHC's low point in its 52 week range is $525.58 per share, with $681.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $566.50.

In Friday trading, Graham Holdings Co. shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.