Ghana's sovereign dollar bonds rally before mid-year budget review

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Ghana's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds rallied by as much as 1.8 cents on Monday, according to Tradeweb data, ahead of the government's medium-term budget review presentation to parliament and after Reuters reported that its debt to the central bank was halved.

The debt-distressed West African country's 2032, 2051 and 2061 maturities gained the most, hitting their highest levels in nearly a year, but all were still trading below 45 cents on the dollar, according to Tradeweb data. US37443GAJ04=TE, XS1968714540=TE, < XS1968714623=TE>

Ghana defaulted on most of its external debt in December. It is currently restructuring both domestic and overseas debt as a condition of a $3 billion rescue loan from the International Monetary Fund.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage, Editing by Libby George)

((Rachel.Savage@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.