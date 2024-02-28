News & Insights

World Markets

Ghana's parliament passes anti-LGBT law

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO

February 28, 2024 — 11:33 am EST

Written by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila and Christian Akorlie for Reuters ->

Changes the length of the maximum prison sentence to 5 years, not 10

ACCRA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ghana's parliament passed a bill on Wednesday that clamps down further on the rights of LGBT people.

A coalition of Christian, Muslim, and Ghanaian traditional leaders sponsored the legislation, which is favoured by most lawmakers. It would punish the promotion of rights of those who are lesbian, gay or other non-conventional sexual or gender identities with up to five years in prison.

(Reporting by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila and Christian Akorlie; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Gareth Jones)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.