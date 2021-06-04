World Markets

Ghana's mining sector shrank and gold production fell in 2020, industry body says

Ghana's gold production fell 12% in 2020 to 4.02 million ounces, from 4.57 million ounces in 2019, the country's Chamber of Mines said on Friday, but retained its position as Africa's top gold producer despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The mining sector's share of Ghana's GDP fell to 7.5% in 2020 from 8.6% in 2019, Chamber of Mines President Eric Asubonteng said. The sector remained the biggest contributor to Ghana's tax revenues and export earnings.

