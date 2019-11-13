World Markets

Ghana's government proposes 21% budget increase for 2020

Contributor
Christian Akorlie Reuters
Published

Ghana's government on Wednesday proposed a 21% budget increase for 2020, an election year in which President Nana Akufo-Addo will stand for re-election against his predecessor.

ACCRA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Ghana's government on Wednesday proposed a 21% budget increase for 2020, an election year in which President Nana Akufo-Addo will stand for re-election against his predecessor.

The budget proposal from the finance ministry calls for spending of 85.9 billion cedis ($15.67 billion) and forecasts inflation next year of 8%. It said the budget deficit would rise to 4.7% of GDP from 4.5% in 2019.

The government said it plans to raise up to $3 billion through bonds and syndicated loans to support spending in 2020 and manage debts.

GDP growth for the first half of 2019 stood at 6.2%, up from 5.4% for the same period the previous year, the government said.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Juliette Jabkhiro; Editing by Aaron Ross)

((Juliette.Jabkhiro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular