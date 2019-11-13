Ghana's government proposes 21% budget increase for 2020

ACCRA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Ghana's government on Wednesday proposed a 21% budget increase for 2020, an election year in which President Nana Akufo-Addo will stand for re-election against his predecessor.

The budget proposal from the finance ministry calls for spending of 85.9 billion cedis ($15.67 billion) and forecasts inflation next year of 8%. It said the budget deficit would rise to 4.7% of GDP from 4.5% in 2019.

The government said it plans to raise up to $3 billion through bonds and syndicated loans to support spending in 2020 and manage debts.

GDP growth for the first half of 2019 stood at 6.2%, up from 5.4% for the same period the previous year, the government said.

