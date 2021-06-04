World Markets

Ghana's gold sector sees biggest output drop since 2004

Contributors
Christian Akorlie Reuters
Helen Reid Reuters
Published

Ghana's gold production fell 12% in 2020 to 4.02 million ounces, the country's Chamber of Mines said on Friday, but the country retained its position as Africa's top gold producer despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Adds detail, context

ACCRA, June 4 (Reuters) - Ghana's gold production fell 12% in 2020 to 4.02 million ounces, the country's Chamber of Mines said on Friday, but the country retained its position as Africa's top gold producer despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decline in production was the country's biggest since 2004, Chamber of Mines President Eric Asubonteng said.

Gold production by Ghana's large-scale mines fell 4.8% to 2.8 million ounces in 2020, while the small-scale gold sector was more heavily impacted as the pandemic disrupted supply chains.

Small-scale gold production fell 26% to 1.18 million ounces.

A government-mandated closure of Ghana Manganese Co caused manganese production to fall to 2.35 million tonnes in 2020 from 5.38 million in 2019.

The mining sector's share of Ghana's GDP fell to 7.5% in the year from 8.6% the year before, Asubonteng said. However the mining and quarries sector remained the leading source of direct domestic revenue, contributing 4.17 billion Ghanaian cedis ($724 million) thanks to higher gold prices boosting royalties.

($1 = 5.7600 Ghanian cedi)

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie and Helen Reid Editing by Bate Felix and David Holmes)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 66 156 5214;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular