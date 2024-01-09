News & Insights

Ghana's eurobonds rise amid official creditor debt rework talks

January 09, 2024 — 10:52 am EST

Written by Rachel Savage for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Ghana's sovereign international dollar bonds rose on Tuesday, after a report that its government expected to receive soon a draft term sheet from its official creditors to restructure $4.5 billion of debt.

The draft term sheet would pave the way for the IMF Executive Board to approve the disbursement of $600 million under its $3 billion bailout program, the country's Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta told Bloomberg News.

Ghana's international bonds rose by up to 1 cent on the dollar after the report, with the May 2029 maturity rising the most to 42.58 cents, according to Tradeweb data. US374422AG84=TE

