Ghana's Eurobond holders form committee as debt restructuring looms

ACCRA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Holders of Ghana's Eurobonds have formed a creditor committee, the group said in a statement on Monday, after the West African country announced plans last week to restructure its foreign debts.

Steering members of the committee will include Abrdn, Amundi (UK) Limited, BlackRock, Greylock Capital Management and Ninety One, the statement said.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Cooper Inveen; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

