World Markets

Ghana's economy grew 6.6% in third quarter, says stats office

Contributor
Christian Akorlie Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

Ghana's economy grew 6.6% in the third quarter of 2021, the statistics service said on Wednesday, marking the fastest growth in gross domestic product since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Adds government statistician

ACCRA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Ghana's economy grew 6.6% in the third quarter of 2021, the statistics service said on Wednesday, marking the fastest growth in gross domestic product since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"That 6.6% growth rate that we recorded for the third quarter of 2021 is the closest we've got to the pre-2020 period, when COVID was just about to set in," said government statistician Samuel Kobina Annim at a news conference.

"This growth rate that we recorded is edging us closer to the GDP growth rate that we recorded during the pre-COVID-19 era, keeping in mind that we did record a 9% growth rate in the first quarter of 2019," he added.

Ghana's economy grew by 0.4% in the full year of 2020.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Cooper Inveen; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((cooper.inveen@thomsonreuters.com; +221 78 546 9850;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

The South African Economic Performance During The Pandemic

Dec 13, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular