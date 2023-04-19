World Markets

Ghana's economy grew 3.7% in fourth quarter of 2022 - statistics office

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

April 19, 2023 — 06:20 am EDT

Written by Christian Akorlie for Reuters ->

Adds background

ACCRA, April 19 (Reuters) - Ghana's economy grew 3.7% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 5.6% during the same quarter of the previous year, the country's statistics service said on Wednesday.

Ghana is battling its worst economic crisis in a generation and has been unable to redress the situation despite government spending cuts and several central bank interest rate hikes.

The government of the gold, oil and cocoa-producing nation turned last year to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which agreed to provide a $3 billion loan conditional on debt restructuring.

Ghana's Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said last week that he expected the IMF's board to approve the support package in May.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.