Ghana's economy grew 3.7% in fourth quarter of 2022 - statistics office

ACCRA, April 19 (Reuters) - Ghana's economy grew 3.7% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 5.6% during the same quarter of the previous year, the country's statistics service said on Wednesday.

Ghana is battling its worst economic crisis in a generation and has been unable to redress the situation despite government spending cuts and several central bank interest rate hikes.

The government of the gold, oil and cocoa-producing nation turned last year to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which agreed to provide a $3 billion loan conditional on debt restructuring.

Ghana's Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said last week that he expected the IMF's board to approve the support package in May.

