Ghana's economy grew 0.4% in 2020, says stats office

ACCRA, April 21 (Reuters) - Ghana's economy grew 0.4% in 2020, gathering steam in the last three months after contractions in the second and third quarters due to the coronavirus outbreak, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday.

The West African country's gross domestic product grew 3.3% year-on-year in the fourth quarter as economic activities picked up following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the oil, gold, and cocoa producer.

It revised the contractions in the second quarter to 5.9% from 3.2% previously, and to 3.2% from 1.1% in the third quarter when pandemic-related shutdowns hit.

The statistics office revised the first quarter 2020 gross domestic product to 6.8% from 4.9% previously.

Ghana's statistics agency also announced that producer price inflation rose to 13% in March, compared with 10.3% in February.

