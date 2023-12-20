News & Insights

Ghana's economic growth slows to 2.0% in third quarter

December 20, 2023 — 05:24 am EST

Written by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila and Christian Akorlie for Reuters ->

By Maxwell Akalaare Adombila and Christian Akorlie

ACCRA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Ghana's economic growth slowed to 2.0% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2023 from 3.2% in the previous quarter, driven by a decline in the industrial sector, its statistics agency said on Wednesday.

The West African country is grappling with its worst economic crisis in a generation, with a sharply weaker cedi currency GHS= and double-digit price rises for consumers GHCPIY=ECI.

Contributing to the third-quarter slowdown were contractions in sub-sectors of industry such as mining and construction, the statistics agency said. Agriculture made a positive contribution, even though cocoa farming is having an unusually bad season.

Meanwhile producer inflation GHPPIY=ECI slowed to 2.0% year-on-year in November from a revised 9.7% in October, the statistics office said separately on Wednesday.

Consumer inflation also slowed last month, to 26.4% from 35.2% in October.

Ghana is negotiating a debt restructuring deal with its official creditors. It hopes to reach a deal soon to secure the next $600 million from the International Monetary Fund under a $3 billion rescue package.

