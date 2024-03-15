News & Insights

Ghana's dollar bonds rally as debt rework talks move forward - Tradeweb

March 15, 2024 — 04:37 am EDT

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Ghana's international sovereign dollar bonds gained more than 1 cent on Friday, Tradeweb data showed, a day after Reuters reported that its international bondholders started formal debt rework talks.

All its bonds gained, but the 2042 maturity rallied by the most, adding just over 1 cent to trade at 47.71 cents on the dollar by 838 GMT. XS2325747637=TE

Ghana defaulted on most of its external debt in December 2022, amid its worst economic crisis in a generation. Reuters reported that international bondholders entered into non-disclosure agreements on Wednesday, marking the start of formal talks to restructure over $13 billion of international bonds.

