Ghana's Cocobod still in process of securing syndicated loan

ACCRA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Ghana's Cocobod is still in the process of securing a syndicated loan for the 2023/4 crop season, the regulator said on Friday, adding that it still needed parliamentary approval.

It has borrowed between $150 million and $200 million from cocoa traders to finance bean purchases since the 2023/24 season opened, due to a delay in securing a bank loan.

Each September, the industry regulator of the world's second-largest cocoa producer secures an international syndicated loan to finance licensed buyers who purchase cocoa from smallholder farmers for export.

Cocobod plans to borrow $1.2 billion for this season, of which $800 million will come from a syndicate of lenders and $400 million from other sources, it previously said.

"We wish to use this medium to assure our stakeholders that the necessary arrangements have been made to secure enough funding for cocoa purchases for the year under review," Cocobod said in a statement.

