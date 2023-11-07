News & Insights

World Markets

Ghana's Cocobod borrows up to $200 mln from traders -official

Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

November 07, 2023 — 08:40 am EST

Written by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila for Reuters ->

Adds context, paragraphs 3-4

ACCRA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ghana's Cocobod has borrowed between $150 million and $200 million from cocoa traders to purchase beans since the 2023/24 season opened early in September, the regulator's public affairs manager Fiifi Boafo said on Tuesday.

The funds are to be repaid with this season's harvest, he told Reuters.

Each September, the industry regulator of the world's second-largest cocoa producer secures an international syndicated loan to finance licensed buyers who purchase cocoa from smallholder farmers for export.

The loans from traders are meant to plug a funding gap caused by a delay in securing this year's syndicated loan, said Boafo.

(Reporting by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila; Editing by Nellie Peyton, Kirsten Donovan and Louise Heavens)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.