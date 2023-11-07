Ghana's Cocobod borrows up to $200 mln from traders -official

Adds context, paragraphs 3-4

ACCRA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ghana's Cocobod has borrowed between $150 million and $200 million from cocoa traders to purchase beans since the 2023/24 season opened early in September, the regulator's public affairs manager Fiifi Boafo said on Tuesday.

The funds are to be repaid with this season's harvest, he told Reuters.

Each September, the industry regulator of the world's second-largest cocoa producer secures an international syndicated loan to finance licensed buyers who purchase cocoa from smallholder farmers for export.

The loans from traders are meant to plug a funding gap caused by a delay in securing this year's syndicated loan, said Boafo.

