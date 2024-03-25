News & Insights

World Markets

Ghana's central bank leaves key interest rate unchanged

Credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA

March 25, 2024 — 07:57 am EDT

Written by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila and Christian Akorlie for Reuters ->

Adds context in paragraphs 1-4

ACCRA, March 25 (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank kept its key interest rate at 29% GHCBIR=ECI in a decision announced on Monday, saying inflation risks were still on the upside and required close monitoring.

The West African cocoa, gold and oil producer has been restructuring its debts as it tries to emerge from its worst economic crisis in a generation.

At the Bank of Ghana's last rate-setting meeting in January it lowered its policy rate by 100 basis points, citing the need to maintain a strong stance while noting that inflation had fallen.

Consumer inflation slowed slightly to 23.2% year on year in February from 23.5% in January GHCPIY=ECI.

(Reporting by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila and Christian Akorlie Writing by Bhargav Acharya Editing by Alexander Winning)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.