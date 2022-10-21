Ghana's cedi suffers weakest week in 15 years, bonds tumble

By Rachel Savage

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Ghana's cedi currency has had its worst week in around 15 years, falling almost 20% against the U.S. dollar, roiled by soaring inflation and concerns its debt might need restructuring as a condition of a deal with the International Monetary Fund.

The drop in the currency was accompanied by a tumble in the country's hard-currency bonds with many slipping to record lows.

The cedi was trading at 13.25 to the dollar GHS=, according to Refinitiv data, having opened at 10.75 on Monday. The currency has weakened 55% this year - its worst performance since re-denomination in 2007. The World Bank has said it is Africa's weakest currency.

"Cedi weakness has escalated this week amid panic buying and limited dollar inflows, as the USD is seen to be a safe haven at the moment," said Chris Nettey, head of trading at Stanbic Ghana, said on Thursday.

"The lack of clarity on the debt restructure rumours continue to cause fear and panic buying on the market and until that clarity is given, cedi will struggle to hold it's ground."

Traders in Ghana's capital closed their shops on Wednesday in protest at worsening economic conditions.

The Ghana Union of Traders Associations said Thursday it had called off the strike following a meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo, who it said pledged to factor its recommendations into ongoing talks with the IMF.

Analysts last week had expressed hope that a $1.3 billion loan for government cocoa purchases would boost the cedi, but they are .

"It is unlikely that even the flows from the (cocoa loan)... will prompt a course reversal," Absa bank said in a note on Thursday. "We expect more pressure on the (cedi) in the coming days."

The central bank buying dollars directly from mining companies to try to boost its FX reserves has added strain, JPMorgan analyst Ayomide Mejabi said in a note on Thursday.

"While the new FX purchase policy is only a few months old, it has shifted FX away from the secondary market, thus resulting in increased FX pressure," he said.

Ghana's dollar-denominated sovereign bonds also extended declines, falling by as much as 2 cents in the dollar with the majority of issues changing hands at deeply distressed record lows of around 30 cents, Tradeweb data showed. XS1968714110=TE, XS1968714623=TE

The premium demanded by investors to hold the debt over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries blew out to 3,179 basis points. .JPMEGDGHAR

