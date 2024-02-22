Ghana's 2023/24 cocoa output expected to be almost 40% below target - sources say

Adds background in paragraph 3, comment in paragraph 4

ACCRA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Cocoa output from Ghana for the 2023/24 season is expected to be almost 40% below a target of 820,000 metric tons, two sources from the country's sector regulator COCOBOD told Reuters.

One source said the output was seen around 500,000 tons.

The intensity of the seasonal dry Harmattan wind is one of the main factors behind the lower output, as well as a lack of rain.

"The rains are picking up, we are beginning to hear good news from the cocoa growing areas," the other source said.

(Reporting by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila. Writing by Anait Miridzhanian. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.