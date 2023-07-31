News & Insights

Ghana's 2022 budget deficit almost double target - minister

July 31, 2023 — 09:30 am EDT

Written by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila and Christian Akorlie for Reuters ->

ACCRA, July 31 (Reuters) - Ghana's budget deficit was at 11.8% of gross domestic product (GDP) on a commitment basis last year, almost double the target of 6.3%/GDP, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Monday during a mid-year budget review.

The West African nation has been grappling with its worst economic crisis in a generation and is restructuring its debt as a condition for receiving International Monetary Fund support.

Its central bank last week raised its main interest rate again and called for tighter fiscal policy to help bring down stubborn double-digit inflation.

