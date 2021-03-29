Ghana zero-coupon bond sparks pricing debate

Repeats for wider distribution

By Sudip Roy

LONDON, Mar 29 (IFR) - Ghana has begun marketing a four-tranche US dollar bond with a big premium over fair value as the African sovereign tries to entice investors into a deal that is expected to raise about US$3bn.

Leads are marketing three amortising bonds with final maturities of April 2029, April 2034 and May 2042, as well as an April 2025 bond that will pay no coupons.

It is the latter tranche for Ghana (B3/B–/B) that has generated the most debate, with investors beforehand trying to calculate where it may price.

"I think bringing a zero-coupon is an interesting example of financial engineering to attract investors, albeit risky," said Mikhail Volodchenko, EM debt portfolio manager at AXA IM.

Zero-coupon bonds pay no interest but instead incentivise investors by being issued at steep discounts and then redeemed at par.

"It does mean the bonds come at a low cash price, which may attract some investors, and there is going to be a yield pick-up to existing front-end bonds. More traditional investors would still prefer a regular payment structure for such a low-rated issuer. It could be a great example and part of a learning curve for syndicate desks at banks and issuers planning to do something different to attract capital."

Initial price thoughts on the four-year note are in the mid-70s. That would imply a yield-to-maturity of about 7.30%, according to a banker away from the deal, who reckons that fair value on a conventional coupon-paying four-year bullet would be 5.75%.

That would mean that Ghana is paying an additional 150bp compared with a coupon-paying four-year bullet bond, with the banker attributing 50bp to a new issue premium and 100bp to the structure.

"Super-cheap," said a second banker away, calculating the pick-up anywhere from 100bp to 150bp.

The 5.75% fair value estimate for a theoretical conventional four-year bullet is, incidentally, in line with where Ghana's 8.125% January 2026s are bid, according to Refinitiv data, although that bond is an amortiser.

Uday Patnaik, head of emerging market debt at LGIM, said that IPTs in the mid-70s equated to a yield of more than 7.5%.

"Fair value is closer to 5.25% to 5.5% area, and then because it is a zero-coupon, adding an additional 25bp to 50bp concession, gets you closer to 5.5% to 6% area," said Patnaik.

A different way investors might use to calculate what the yield should be, though, would be to take another amortising bond along Ghana's curve, the 6.375% February 2027, which has a duration of 4.07 years – that is, roughly the same duration as on the zero-coupon bond.

Given the 2027s are bid at 6.58%, IPTs on the zero-coupon tranche imply a pick-up of 70bp-plus over that bond.

As for the other three notes, bankers say they have begun marketing about 50bp back of fair value.

Initial thoughts on the April 2029s are at 8% area, on the April 2034s at 9% area and on the May 2042s at 9.5% area.

Ghana hopes to ease its onerous debt burden and provide some breathing space for its fiscal accounts through the deal.

"Ghana does have its ongoing fiscal issues, and that does require more funding," said Volodchenko. "Their medium-term sustainability plan is also unambitious. However, it is trading fairly cheap to the average sub-Saharan complex – the likes of Kenya, Ivory Coast, Senegal and Nigeria."

While the offering also includes a tender offer for its US$253.35m 7.875% 2023 up to a maximum US$250m, proceeds will also go towards refinancing costly domestic debt.

Ghana has increasingly turned to its domestic market to finance the fallout from the pandemic. But its cedi-denominated 20.20% February 2022 is bid at 16.71%, according to Refinitiv, and the 19.5% July 2026 at 19.24%.

Bank of America, Citigroup, Rand Merchant Bank, Standard Bank and Standard Chartered are the leads.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy, additional reporting by Robert Hogg, editing by Philip Wright, Alex Chambers)

