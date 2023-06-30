Ghana, Zambia international bonds boosted by debt restructuring optimism

Adds analyst comment

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Ghana and Zambia's dollar-denominated sovereign bonds rose more than 1 cent apiece on Friday, after progress on a debt restructuring plan for Zambia boosted hopes that both countries will soon reach deals with international bondholders.

Zambia's 2027 Eurobond was up 1.188 cents to 57.454 cents on the dollar at 1255 GMT XS1267081575=TE, while Ghana's 2030 maturity was trading up 1.562 cents at 66.806 cents XS1297557412=TE, according to Tradeweb data.

Zambia, which defaulted in November 2020, reached a long-awaited deal with official creditors including China last week, and a leading member of its international bondholders said that they also expect to strike a deal "in the coming weeks."

Zambia's finance minister said its agreement with official creditors amounted to a 40% net present value haircut.

Ghana hopes to reach an official creditor deal before an International Monetary Fund (IMF) review of a $3 billion loan programme later this year.

Zambia's bond gains followed "last week's bilateral restructuring deal, which sparked hopes of a commercial restructuring in coming weeks," Tellimer economist Jamie Fallon said in a note.

Ghana's Eurobonds have also benefited he said, noting, "progress in Zambia... has fuelled optimism that other common framework countries could see progress in restructuring impasses."

(Reporting by Rachel Savage, Editing by Libby George and John Stonestreet)

