World Markets

Ghana to raise up to $5 billion on international capital markets

Contributor
Christian Akorlie Reuters
Published

Ghana intends to raise up to $5 billion in 2021 on international capital markets to support budget expenditures, buy back outstanding Eurobonds and allow the government to refinance domestic debt, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Adds details

ACCRA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Ghana intends to raise up to $5 billion in 2021 on international capital markets to support budget expenditures, buy back outstanding Eurobonds and allow the government to refinance domestic debt, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The funds will be raised through Eurobonds, diaspora bonds, sustainable bonds and syndicated term loans, the ministry said in a note seeking transaction advisors.

Ghana issued $3 billion in Eurobonds in 2020. High government spending has pushed its debt-to-GDP ratio past 70% and prompted warnings from the International Monetary Fund.

President Nana Akuffo-Addo on Wednesday was declared the winner of a close election. He campaigned on promises to implement a $17 billion programme to boost growth in one of West Africa's largest economies.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((Aaron.Ross@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 569 1702;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular