Ghana to exempt pension funds from domestic debt restructuring -letter

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO

December 22, 2022 — 12:49 pm EST

Written by Cooper Inveen for Reuters ->

ACCRA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Ghana will exempt pension funds from a domestic debt restructuring programme, according to a letter seen on Thursday signed by the finance minister, the labour minister, and the secretary general for Ghana's Trade Union Congress.

In a bid to mitigate an ongoing economic crisis, Ghana's government has negotiated a $3 billion staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), approval of which is conditional on comprehensive debt restructuring.

The country announced a domestic debt exchange programme earlier this month and said that external restructuring was being negotiated with creditors.

(Reporting by Cooper Inveen; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Reuters
