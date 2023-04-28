Ghana to commit $750 mln to financial stability fund - minister

Adds context, quote

ACCRA, April 28 (Reuters) - Ghana's government will immediately commit $750 million, including a $250 loan from the World Bank, to a financial stability fund set up to provide liquidity support to banks participating in a domestic debt exchange, minister of state for finance Mohammed Amin Adam said on Friday.

Ghana launched the debt exchange late last year as part of efforts to help restore macroeconomic stability and end the West African country's worst economic crisis in a generation.

"We are very much aware of the impact of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) on the domestic financial sector and steps are being taken to mitigate the impact... by establishing the Ghana Financial Stability Fund," said the minister, speaking at an event with the United Nations.

"We therefore call upon our development partners to support the establishment of the fund," he said.

Ghana is also in the process of restructuring its external debt, one of the conditions for the country to receive a $3 billion loan package from the International Monetary Fund.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by James Macharia Chege)

