Ghana suspends debt service payments on certain external debt: finance ministry

ACCRA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ghana's finance ministry said on Monday it was suspending debt service payments on certain categories of external debt including Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral debt.

The government "stands ready to engage in discussions with all of its external creditors to make Ghana's debt sustainable," the finance ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie and Cooper Inveen, Writing by Rachel Savage, Editing by Karin Strohecker)

