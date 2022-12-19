World Markets

Ghana suspends debt service payments on certain external debt: finance ministry

Credit: REUTERS/COOPER INVEEN

December 19, 2022 — 04:18 am EST

Written by Christian Akorlie and Cooper Inveen for Reuters ->

ACCRA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ghana's finance ministry said on Monday it was suspending debt service payments on certain categories of external debt including Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral debt.

The government "stands ready to engage in discussions with all of its external creditors to make Ghana's debt sustainable," the finance ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie and Cooper Inveen, Writing by Rachel Savage, Editing by Karin Strohecker)

((Rachel.Savage@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

