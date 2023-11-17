Ghana state oil firm postpones test well in Voltaian basin

ACCRA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Lack of funding means the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation(GNPC) is unlikely to drill a test well in the onshore Voltaian Basin next year as hoped, a senior official at the state-owned firm told Reuters on Friday.

GNPC holds a reconnaissance licence over 103,000 square kilometres (39,800 square miles) of the basin and has invested about $100 million since 2017 in acquiring seismic data to map possible reserves of oil and gas.

At least one test well was planned for 2024 at a cost of up to $20 million, but GNPC's general manager for geophysics, Ebenezer Apesegah, said the drilling would have to wait until sufficient funding became available.

"It's likely we won't drill the well next year. The reason is that there's no money for the well," Apesegah said.

GNPC had planned to drill two wells in the north and south of the basin only to realise later that there was no funding for even one, he said.

The world's second-biggest cocoa producer, became an oil producer in 2010. Output is currently at around 160,000-170,000 barrels-per-day of crude oil and about 325 million standard cubic feet per day of natural gas.

The country is facing its worst economic crisis in a generation and the government hopes drilling in the Volta Basin will help reverse a decline in oil output since 2019.

Apesegah said 81% of the basin's analysed samples showed hydrocarbon values greater than 1,000 parts per billion, making the area a significant petroleum discovery.

There is "a world class commercial basin hiding in there and (it) holds enormous potential to turn things round for the country," he said.

On Thursday, the head of the state oil regulator, Egbert Faibille, warned that delaying the well risked putting off international investors and said the regulator was becoming impatient with the lack of progress in the basin.

