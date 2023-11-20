News & Insights

Ghana, Sri Lanka, sovereign dollar bonds slide - Tradeweb

Credit: REUTERS/DINUKA LIYANAWATTE

November 20, 2023 — 05:28 am EST

Written by Libby George for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Sovereign dollar bonds for Ghana and Sri Lanka were sliding on Monday, Tradeweb data showed, after Zambia's government said its restructuring deal with bondholders could not go forward.

Ghana's 2034 bond fell by around 1.5 cents, while Sri Lanka's bonds fell by up to 0.8 cents.

Zambia, like Ghana, is reworking its debt under the G20's Common Framework agreement. Sri Lanka, as a middle-income country, is not covered under that framework and is negotiating with creditors separately.

