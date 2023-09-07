News & Insights

World Markets
PLL

Ghana sovereign wealth fund invests in nation's first lithium mine

September 07, 2023 — 05:15 pm EDT

Written by Clara Denina and Felix Njini for Reuters ->

NAIROBI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Ghana's sovereign wealth fund will invest almost $33 million in a lithium mine in the country and take a minority stake in its developer Atlantic Lithium A11.AX, the company said on Friday.

Ghana's Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) will buy a 6% stake in Atlantic Lithium's projects in the country, including Ewoyaa, which is set to be the West African country's first lithium producing mine, for $27.9 million, Atlantic Lithium said in a statement.

The investment is another example of a surge in interest in companies producing the key electric vehicle battery metal amid the clean energy transition.

In 2021, Piedmont Lithium PLL.O took a 9% stake in Atlantic Lithium to secure spodumene, or high-purity lithium ore, for which it has a supply contract with electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O.

MIIF will also buy a 3.05% stake in Atlantic Lithium for $5 million, it said. The deal gives it an option to bid for the Ewoyaa project's available supply contract of the lithium produced, through a competitive process.

"There is a competitive process (for the offtake) which MIIF will also participate in, but on a commercial level," said Atlantic Lithium chairman Neil Herbert.

"There is an open field of chemical converters, OEMs and major trading groups," he said.

(Reporting by Clara Denina and Felix Njini; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((Felix.Njini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLL
TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.