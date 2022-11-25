Ghana sovereign dollar bonds fall after minister says mulling 30% foreign debt 'haircut'

Updates prices, adds details, context

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Ghana's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds fell as much as 1.9 cents in the dollar on Friday, a day after Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah said his country wasconsidering a "haircut" of up to 30% on its overseas debt.

The debt-laden west African country's 2034 Eurobond was down 1.321 cents in the dollar to 30.876 cents at 0835 GMT, according to Tradeweb data. <XS2325747397=TE>

Its $1 billion 2030 Eurobond, which comes with a $400 million World Bank guarantee, dropped as much as 1.923 cents before paring losses and was down 1.665 cents to 67.784 cents at 0835 GMT.

Kumah made his comment about a haircut for "foreign" sovereign dollar bonds on Thursday to private radio station JoyFM.

"There, we are negotiating to go into their principal, plus suspension of their interest at NPV (net present value) level. We are negotiating on principal of up to 30%," Kumah said.

In an analyst note, Morgan Stanley said: "While recovery values on eurobonds are higher than current prices under the initial proposal, we think the market reaction will be neutral to negative as a 3-year interest holiday will likely prove unpalatable."

Kumah's comments came after the finance minister announced Ghana's state budget and said the country was at high risk of debt distress.

"Details of the different layers of the debt operation, including the terms of principal payments and interest on the public debt, are still being discussed," the finance ministry said in a statement later on Thursday.

Ghana, a producer of cocoa,gold and oil, is negotiating a relief package with the IMF. It has seen its cedi currency plummet more than 40% against the U.S. dollar this year, while consumer inflation hit a 21-year high of 40.4% in October on the back of soaring import costs.

