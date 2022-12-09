Ghana sets regulatory relief for banks participating in local debt exchange

Adds context, details

ACCRA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank has laid out a set of policy and regulatory reliefs for banks to address potential impacts from participation in the government's domestic debt exchange, it said in a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.

Ghana launched the debt exchange on Monday in an effort to help restore macroeconomic stability and end the West African country's worst economic crisis in a generation.

The Bank of Ghana has encouraged all banks to participate fully in the debt exchange. The relief measures include reduction of Cash Reserve Requirement Ratio (CRR) to 12% on GHC deposits, and risk-weights attached to new bonds to be set at zero percent for CAR computation, and at 100% for old bonds.

(Reporting by Cooper Inveen; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.